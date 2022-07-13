Worrisome time for Californians as evictions are threatening once again ("Tens of thousands of Californians in limbo as eviction protections end," July 4).
Housing is one of America’s crises of equity. The loss of the Child Tax Credit hurt millions of families, now too often choosing between paying rent or buying food.
It is time to speak up to our members of Congress and those running to find out their plans to put America on the road to equity by ending the many crises all but the wealthiest Americans face. Then vote accordingly.
— Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Wash.