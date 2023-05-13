I am infuriated at the fact that House leadership is threatening to tank our economy, which could lead to the stock market crashing, among other devastating effects, including but not limited to thousands of people losing their jobs.
House leadership is currently holding our economy hostage by attaching conditions to raising the debt ceiling. As a condition for allowing the U.S. to pay its bills, the House plan consists of slashing dozens of services including SNAP, Medicaid, housing assistance, preschool and childcare services. These cuts would deeply impact tens of millions of people who are already struggling to make ends meet, and to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.