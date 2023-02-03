The GOP House Caucus looks like a teenager who cant drive an automatic, let alone a stick-shift, car. And governing well is akin to operating a vehicle with a clutch and doing it with ease and confidence.
To anyone watching, the Freedom Caucus, the association of Republicans which held McCarthy hostage in his bid to become House Speaker, is dueling for national headlines and recognition. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sparking controversy, overshadowing McCarthy's House leadership. The early appraisal is there are five if not more Republicans who are vying for the spotlight. Their intent is not governing, but engaging in preposterous declarations to draw attention to themselves, echoing the practices of Trump.