Did you know that about 1.5 million people have heart attacks every year in America? Every 43 seconds someone has a heart attack. Six million people go to the emergency room with chest pains, 25 percent of all admissions have chest pain. Yet for 85 percent of those with chest pain, it's not the heart.
According to Emergency Physician monthly, dated Dec. 12, 2016, almost two-thirds of deaths occurred among people who arrived in emergency room unconscious in cardiac arrest or dead on arrival. This is sad information because people are dying in the emergency room that come in conscious and cognitive and still die. Why?
Thirty-seven percent of patients who died in emergency rooms and did not present cardiopulmonary arrest, unconscious or dead on arrival but presented these symptoms: 8 percent shortness of breath, 5 percent injury and 4 percent chest pain. Why are people dying of cardiopulmonary arrest, syncope episode when that's not necessary with modern technology and knowledgeable doctors?
We can even say this about those seen in the emergency room who have a history of cardiac issues. Is it possible the emergency physician does not have enough knowledge about the heart or the history of patients who are being seen with heart issues. We need to think about this as a society. A cardiologist is needed in emergency rooms to save patients' lives.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield