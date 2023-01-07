Every New Year it seems everyone wants to prognosticate, predict or foretell the events of the upcoming year. I am no different. Here are my hopes, wishes and predictions for 2023:
I predict and hope for a decisive win by the army of Ukraine over the Russian Federation this spring. President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine will have and deserve a true victory.
Donald John Trump needs to disappear. America does not ever need to hear or see hide nor hair of him ever again. Let him fade into the realm of irrelevance.
For local restaurants and live music venues: World Records, a compact space that brings huge talent. Keep the music flowing. Same goes to Narducci’s and Pyrenees Cafe, as well as Buck’s place at the Crystal Palace and the Fox Theatre. Never a bad time.
Thanks for letting me play junior Nostradamus.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield