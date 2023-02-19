A recent letter (“I’m done with the NFL,” Feb. 15) complained that a song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes referred to as the Black national anthem, was played before the national anthem, “thereby inserting the ugliness of racism into what is supposed to be a fun sporting event” even though racism has been “fixed” in the U.S. The letter writer is so offended by the NFL he will never “watch their games or buy their merchandise or have anything to do with their sponsors.”
I missed the “overt racism” the letter writer is bothered by. Apparently, the song was composed in 1900 for a commemoration of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. The opening three lines are “Lift every voice and sing / Till earth and heaven ring, / Ring with the harmonies of Liberty.” The last three are “May we forever stand. / True to our GOD, / True to our native land.”