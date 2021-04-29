Every year, the skies get darker, the air gets thicker, and Californian lungs deteriorate. The common perpetrator: climate change. As a state, we are already making a fundamental difference in paving a greener future but we must continue to build on our momentum before we run out of time to do so.
This past Earth Day, students refused to be complicit and conjoined in efforts to reach the legislators and media in hearing our cries. At the California Climate Action Summit, more than 750 students took collective action to learn about proposed bills pertaining to everything from offshore wind to fracking. Youth activists at the summit spoke with senators and assembly members, wrote letters to their own local newspapers, created buzz with a Twitter storm, and more.
Personally, I found myself increasingly inspired as the hours ticked on. Rachel Darling’s work is particularly interesting to me; she is working to actively implement a hands-on approach to climate science into elementary school curriculums.
CALPIRG Students, the group that organized the event, has a track record on climate change issues; we worked to pass SB100 and commit the UC system to 100 percent clean electricity by 2025. We plan to ensure Governor Newsom’s commitment to 100 percent clean energy by 2030 through amplifying the concerns of students — the voices with a drive for change — and will refuse to cease until our work is manifested. Hope is on the horizon and we must be the proponents of it.
— Natalie Glasgow, Bakersfield