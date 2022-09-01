Each year, Labor Day signals the end of summer and the approaching school year. But the annual holiday is about so much more than an evening by the pool or grilling in the backyard with friends — it’s about honoring the working people and the labor movement who make this day off possible.

Right now, union organizers across the country are fighting not just for dignity and respect on the job, but to ensure our right to vote — a fundamental cornerstone of our country’s democracy — is protected.