My recent letter ("Statue remembered true hero," Sept. 12) defending Robert E. Lee's place in history seems to have raised some disagreement in a few quarters. When I wrote the letter, I didn't feel it necessary to re-litigate the Civil War or cite the true causes of the conflict, but I guess that's not the case.
A little background is in order. The war had nothing to do with the legality or moral justification of slavery. It was all about economics. The only reason slavery fell out of favor in the North was the huge glut of poor immigrants from Europe who were cheaper to use than slaves as they didn't have to be fed and housed, and worked almost as cheap. The federal government heavily taxed southern exports of raw materials to Europe, much to the outrage of southern planters.
The vast majority of Northerners couldn't have cared less about slavery. In fact, Irish immigrants feared that freeing slaves would cause them to flee north in search of the very jobs they held. Many northern generals, U.S. Grant included, were slaveholders. At the same time, very few southerners owned slaves. Abraham Lincoln said it best in late 1862: "If I could end the war without freeing one damned slave, I would do it." The cause of the war was high federal taxation of Southern exports.
Slavery exists to this day around the world, and it is as wrong as ever, but Lee's allegiance to the Southern cause was patriotism, not pro-slavery. Honor the man.
— Steve Clark, Bakersfield