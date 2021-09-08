Sunday's newspaper was filled with stories detailing the fallout from vaccine hesitancy in Kern County. When did this community cease to believe in modern medicine and embrace rumor and misinformation as the standard ? It certainly hasn't always been this way.
Most of us who grew up in 1960s Kern County remember SOS-Sabin Oral Sundays.This massive vaccine drive occurred over three Sundays in April, May and June 1962. The Sabin oral polio vaccine was approved in March 1962 and within 30 days, the first of the three-dose regimen was in Kern.
The county Medical Society, Public Health and a host of healthcare, business, professional, education, philanthropic and youth groups collaborated to staff fire stations and community centers countywide from 1 to 9 p.m.
The "live"vaccine was delivered on a sugar cube and cost 25 cents per dose (about $2.25 today). All media provided publicity, and the Board of Supervisors and Bakersfield City Council issued proclamations promoting the effort.A s the first in California to pursue mass vaccination, Kern served as a model for other areas.
Incredibly,"SOS" vaccinated 210,000 of the county's 292,000 residents — about 72 percent! That fall, only 90 of the 23,446 students in the Bakersfield City School District lacked vaccines and less than 200 others declined for religious reasons.
A needle is not as appealing as a sugar cube, but it is past time for Kern County residents to step up and stop the spread of COVID-19. Protect one another — honor our history — get the jab!
— Mary Anne Steele, Bakersfield