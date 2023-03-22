President Carter set a high bar, living with “dignity, grace and strength." ("Community Voices: Humanity trumps self-interest," by Robert J. Kretzmer, March 13).
How can we honor this great man? Stand up for equity in America: call on our members of Congress to pass legislation that will give every American hope and a chance at being successful. Start with renewing the expanded Child Tax Credit that lifted millions out of poverty, then add a renter tax credit so those in poverty no longer have to pay 30 percent to 90 percent of their income for rent.