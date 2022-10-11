So, My Kevin McCarthy comes to town, but only meets with city and county officials, while not allowing the press to be present. He and David Valado have their phone conferences, but they refuse to have live town hall meetings. With their phone conferences, they pick and choose the questions that they want to answer, while if it were live, we could ask questions in front of everyone, and force them to answer our questions.
This is the same reason why My Kevin wouldn't allow the press in the meeting, for fear that they may ask questions that he doesn't want to answer in public. If you asked most voters in his district who their congressman was, most wouldn't know the answer, yet they feel that it's their duty to vote, so they look at their ballot, and vote for everyone with a R behind their name.I believe that is the reason he keeps getting re-elected, without campaigning. and he banks on that.