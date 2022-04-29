One would be hard-pressed to name a more unscrupulous, dishonorable member of Congress than House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, whose naked lust to become Speaker in January of 2023 powers everything that he does.
We know that McCarthy was incensed by Donald Trump's starring role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and that he spoke with Trump during the riot, pleading with him to call off his dogs as Trump remained intransigent.
McCarthy initially concluded that Trump was responsible for the bedlam and must be purged from politics.
When McCarthy later found that Trump remains the Pied Piper of the GOP, he did an about face, traveling to Mar-a-Lago in late January 2021 to patch things up and to get on Trump's good side. He succeeded.
As a committee was being assembled to investigate the effort to overturn the result of a legitimate election, McCarthy would not sanction it if it did not include fierce Trump advocate Representative Jim Jordan, who could be counted upon to throw the investigation off the rails. Naturally, Jordan was unacceptable to the Democrats who currently control the House, so McCarthy has boycotted the investigation.
McCarthy now seeks to have it both ways, denying that he ever sought to diminish Trump's power or stature in the party. History will be the judge of Kevin McCarthy. He is likely to find himself in the same place as his namesake, Joseph McCarthy.
— Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Penn.