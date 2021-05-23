I just read the article about the changing of the names of Plantation School and the street Plantation Avenue, not to mention the renaming of South High School's mascot to Spartans (over the ever-so-offensive Rebels).
It's really quite sad that this world is now so easily offended by past events that had nothing to do with anyone living today.
Now I'm just waiting for the renaming of White Lane. I mean, how in the world can we allow it to continue by that name? I actually can't believe there haven't been uprisings over its name. White Lane matters!! Come on now. Enough is enough. History is history, good or bad.
— Brian Davis, Bakersfield