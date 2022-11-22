U.S. House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted the following this past weekend, "Last year, I promised that when I became Speaker, I would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee based on her repeated anti-semitic and anti-American remarks. I'm keeping that promise."
I have no admiration for Representative Omar, but I wonder if McCarthy recognized any anti-American remarks and actions from the former president who sicced a mob on the United States Capitol to desecrate it and to pummel the law enforcement officers who were protecting it.