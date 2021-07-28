What a disturbing story to lead your latest Sunday Nation & World section with, regarding people in the USA who aren’t here legally and not eligible for ACA, Medicare or Medicare coverage. Your article states they don’t have “legal permission” to be here and how tough life is for them.
How about just stating the simple fact they shouldn’t be here, they are lawbreakers and obviously they don’t get benefits. Why not write a story about people waiting in line to get here legally who will one day have access to the programs this great country offers to people who contribute to it. Why lead with a story about people who just walk into this place and expect assistance instead of doing it properly.
I’m the product of family who came here legally. I’m also a vet who did my service for this great county and also a compassionate man but too many of our own citizens suffer from similar issues and they need their stories highlighted. Following and enforcing our laws are simple things to expect and taking care of our own citizens should be the focus. Breaking our laws to enter our country and then expecting benefits and assistance just because you are here now shouldn’t be our society's problem.
Why highlight it in a way that makes it seem like they are owed these same services as people who have done things by the law? It seems to me by leading with this article you perpetuate the fraud that these people are owed something and marginalize the hard work and effort done by those trying to come here legally (the right way). Why not do an article now that showcases people who legally enter our country and call it fair and balanced reporting.
It’s my opinion that this country would be better positioned to assist these (unfortunate) people had they simply entered the legal way.
— Bill Schulte, Bakersfield