Law enforcement has asked for the public's input on how to stop street racing here in Bakersfield. Street racing seems to be an ongoing issue and past attempts to stop it have not worked. I have a few thoughts on this issue and how street racing can possibly be stopped.
First, every incident of street racing needs to be made very public, reported in the newspaper, local television news and social media. The public and those who participate in this illegal activity need to know there will be punishment for street racing. The punishment will be that those who are caught will have their cars taken away from them, towed away and destroyed. The car will then be cut in half, leaving the race liable for the fine, the towing and storage of the dismantled vehicle. The bank will not be happy that the car they financed was now in two pieces.
It is time to stop the street racing and stop just talking about it.
— Rod Hayden, Bakersfield