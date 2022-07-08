I would like to comment on Steve Ramsey's letter to the editor about Cassidy Hucthinson, former White House aide and assistant to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
The letter writer does not know this woman, yet he is already accusing her of being a liar and opportunist waiting for a big book deal. I am a liberal Democrat who finds her testimony heroic and admirable.
Donald Trump is responsible for the deaths of five peace officers, destruction of government property and a failed insurrection. Trump and his Republican operatives should spend the rest of their lives in a maximum security prison somewhere in Alaska.
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield