I have to comment on the failure of national, state and county leadership in breaking ground for our new veterans facilities here in Bakersfield. Veterans make up only 6% of the population in America. The budget for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for 2023 is $325 billion. With all the available resources, why do veterans here in Kern County have to drive more than 100 miles to take a lousy hearing test?

Unemployment and homelessness is high among veterans. Where are the resources going for these vets? I see a lot of nonprofits and organizations here in Kern County that are supposed to provide services for veterans. We should not have one unemployed or homeless veteran here in Kern County.

