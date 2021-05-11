I concur with Dick Taylor's article on the need for a new Veterans Administration facility in Bakersfield. It's a shame that the same people who stopped us from getting a new facility the last time are at it again. These 100 lawyers or whatever they call themselves, who filed the lawsuit, are obviously anti-veteran.
The most disheartening is the lack of leadership from Kevin McCarthy. He is living the life in his penthouse back east, rather than helping his fellow veterans back home who all agree need a new facility. I have a request for Kevin: Come down off your high horse and help the true heroes of Kern County.
– Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield