Some politicians and parents are complaining about President Biden's decision to cancel $10,000 in student debt ($20,000 for those exceptionally poor students already qualified for Pell Grants). What we must consider: Such debt cancellation will have extraordinary benefits. Young people might well be better able to improve their credit scores, purchase homes and furniture, and even perhaps start families. Reportedly many are still struggling simply to pay off college debt while living in their parents' basements.
My husband and I worked hard to pay off quite a bit of debt for our children's educations. We were fortunate enough to have jobs that enabled us to help them financially, giving them a head start on their futures. Not all middle-class parents (co-signers on loans, I might add) have this ability. A great benefit of debt reduction to communities is a better educated work force and more funds available to improve local economies. Our students (even those with advanced degrees) just want a chance for normal lives ahead of them without being saddled by high interest loan rates from predatory loan companies. Maybe we need to stop whining and help them out.