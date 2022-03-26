Several years ago, I watched a man in Baker (a town an hour south of Las Vegas, on Interstate 15) pull several $20 bills from his pocket to pay for gas. The wind hit the stack of bills (the wind always blows in Baker) and started to peal bills from his stack; one at a time.
Happening in just a few seconds, I watched the man start to cup his hand to put pressure on the stack only to watch bills continue to blow away. He then, after what seemed like an eternity, took his finger, from the other hand, and pressed it down on the stack. By then, two or three $20 bills were headed for Death Valley. The man had no chance of recovery.
This happened very quickly, just a few moments. But it took the man that time to try a resolution, fail and try something else. He managed to fix the problem, paid for his gas and mumble about his loss.
I read the headline in The Californian on Thursday morning, “Report: County workers ‘exhausted’ by graffiti.” It reminded me of the traveler who tried, and failed, at one solution to his problem, only to find another that seemed to work. How long will it take for us to try something else to address graffiti? Can we prevent it?
— H. Steven Cronquist, Bakersfield