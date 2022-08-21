I have to comment on the Republican Party support of the most anti-American president in the history of the United States. In our short history we have never had a president who divided our country with his racist statements about Mexicans being nothing but a bunch of murderers and rapists. He tried to undermine our election process by hiring false electors, and he continues his claims of a rigged or stolen election results. He tried to prevent a procedure of Congress confirming the 2020 election by starting a riot/ insurrection, which resulted in the deaths of peace officers and destruction of government property.
The Republican Party used to stand for morals and justice; it is the party of Abraham Lincoln. The Republicans have turned out to be party of division, destruction and of Donald Trump. Please heed the words of a true American hero, Liz Cheney. She will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.