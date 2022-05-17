Since January 2021, the names of House Republicans Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Scott Perry have been frequently mentioned as active participants in the effort to overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6. All four men learned on Thursday that they will receive subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 subcommittee, after repeatedly refusing to meet with the committee to answer questions connected to the Capitol attack.
When the news of the subpoenas broke on Thursday, the names of those usual suspects did not appear in most national headlines, because Kevin McCarthy — whose name appears in almost every related headline — will also receive a subpoena, after more than a year of obstructing the committee's formation and subsequent investigation. McCarthy's willingness to take a fall for his colleagues who are likely already on DOJ's radar has made him the face of Republican defiance of investigation into the attack he once strongly condemned (later calling it an "altercation").
On the same day McCarthy led the second "Back the Blue" ride, he responded to news of the subpoena with yet more deflection to issues that have nothing to do with the committee's investigation or the Jan. 6 attack.
In other words, McCarthy doesn't care that his name just became the most prominent on a list that also includes four seditionists, and he doesn't care about "backing the blue" who died as a result of the Jan. 6 attack.
Kevin McCarthy is a disgrace to Bakersfield, as well as his country.
— Chris Carton, Bakersfield