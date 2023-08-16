In June, the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to give WastAway, a waste company from Tennessee, an almost $5 million contract to design a facility here. The Bakersfield Californian quotes Kevin Barnes, former solid waste director, in a June article saying that this project could cost upward of $100 million.

There has been very little discussion around this (in fact, I couldn't find much from meetings or from calling the county either) and just from doing a quick online search for WastAway, there seems to be very little information available about this company as well.

