In June, the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to give WastAway, a waste company from Tennessee, an almost $5 million contract to design a facility here. The Bakersfield Californian quotes Kevin Barnes, former solid waste director, in a June article saying that this project could cost upward of $100 million.
There has been very little discussion around this (in fact, I couldn't find much from meetings or from calling the county either) and just from doing a quick online search for WastAway, there seems to be very little information available about this company as well.
How did our Board of Supervisors find out about this company from Tennessee and agree to this project? How can our decision-makers allow a nine-figure deal to happen with a company that doesn't seem to have any current operations or history of success? What do they offer all the way from Tennessee that we can't get here?
Maybe someone could answer that for me, but in talking to my neighbors about this unfolding situation, they had no idea what I was referring to. This is concerning for a number of reasons.
We deserve to know how our taxpayer dollars are being spent. Transparency. No back-door deals. Is there such a thing in this day and age? Has anyone else heard about this? People would care if they knew. Maybe that's by design.
— Maria Jones, Bakersfield