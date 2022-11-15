I am writing to say that Valerie Schultz’s column “Antisemitism is un-American” (Nov. 13) was excellent. I have enjoyed her column for years and this one moved me so much. It breaks my heart to see the hate that has arisen in our wonderful country and I haven’t read or heard anything better at explaining why that hatefulness is so wrong.
If anyone is on the fence about their beliefs on this subject, I would suggest two things — first, read and reread her column and second, visit the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles. Both are very moving and enlightening experiences.