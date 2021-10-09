I’m so ashamed. I am a Trump-voting, gun-owning, capitalist old white guy who believes in conservative principles. So imagine my shame when I realized I’ve been reading and enjoying the columns written by Froma Harrop, and what’s worse even agreeing with most of what she writes!
Seriously, I do wish to compliment her on her non-vitriolic, non-hateful viewpoints that are expressed in ways that reflect our true American values of seeing the other person’s side and debating on the issues in reasonable terms. She is political, to be sure, but not insultingly so. This seems to be a rare trait nowadays, one not readily apparent on either side of the aisle.
And no, not really ashamed, although the ignorance displayed by many of my fellow republicans concerning COVID vaccinations does make me hesitant to associate with some. But that’s another topic.
— Robert Hughes, Tehachapi