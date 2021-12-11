Once again it's that time to wish a Happy, Heavenly Birthday to singer Frank Sinatra (born Dec. 12, 1915 in Hoboken, N.J.) celebrating his 106th birthday!
Join me and celebrity music artists, jazz/pop singer Peggy King and the All Star Jazz Trio, the great Tony Bennett, talent promoter Billy Jon Coogan, music archivist Anthony DiFlorio III, and author Will Friedwald along with the millions of Sinatra fans around the world as we thank Frank for his legacy of recordings, films and concerts that will be with us eternally.
Happy Birthday, Francis Albert Sinatra!
— Herb Stark, Moorseville, N.C.