In response to the letter “Learn from our national history," (July 5) let me attempt to clear things up for the writer.
First of all, the annual number of mass killings involving knives and automobiles pales in comparison to that of guns.
Second, knives have a lot of varied daily uses. In addition, the primary purpose of an automobile is transportation. Guns have one purpose. To kill.
I can’t recall the last time I heard of a mass murderer walking into a church, day spa or elementary school and using a knife as his weapon of choice. In regard to the automobile, at least you must get training and a license in order to legally operate one.
Since it is quite a bit harder to get a gun, next time mass murders occur (see Chicago’s Highland Park on the 4th), let’s ask the suspect why he chose a gun over a knife or a car.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield