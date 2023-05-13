In response to Marcia Ohlman's "Republicans aren't offering solutions on shootings" (May 9), can it be said guns, Democrats, deaths with no solutions?
The fact is this. Your comment that the world is telling others to not travel to the U.S. because it is unsafe here is hogwash. We can't keep the thousands from crossing into Texas on a daily basis. To be candid, if the 2nd Amendment is ever dismissed, the other amendments will follow in short order.
In the news: the new order of Democrat socialists wants cash to disappear, all social programs to be ended, everyone has a job, no Social Security or Mdicare. Have you been in a socialist country? I have. The constant agenda of the new order of the Democratic socialists is to have government take the place of freedom. The U.S. is not perfect; there will be deaths by drunks, drug addicts, prescription medications, heat, cold, cars, trucks and guns. The only one named above "as a death means" that is protected by the constitution in the Bill of Rights is "guns" and the right to bear arms.
Unfortunately, there are many reasons for illegal shootings, none of which is the guns' fault or choice. What you will not see or hear on the news is any citizen that protected themselves from imminent danger to their life by the use of a gun. Maybe divorces, drugs, disobedient children, police being diminished and certain religions should be given their due.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield