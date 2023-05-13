In response to Marcia Ohlman's "Republicans aren't offering solutions on shootings" (May 9), can it be said guns, Democrats, deaths with no solutions?

The fact is this. Your comment that the world is telling others to not travel to the U.S. because it is unsafe here is hogwash. We can't keep the thousands from crossing into Texas on a daily basis. To be candid, if the 2nd Amendment is ever dismissed, the other amendments will follow in short order.

Recommended for you