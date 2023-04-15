Gun violence in the United States goes on and on. The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people were killed or injured. As of mid-April, the Gun Violence Archive has counted at least 145 mass shootings in the United States this year including the recent ones in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Former president Ronald Reagan famously said: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” He was partly right when it came to solving our gun problem. Government inaction is the problem, but government needs to be the solution. Our politicians just sit on their hands and do nothing.