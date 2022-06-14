From what I'm hearing, these mass shootings are not being done by criminals but middle-class citizens and their troubled children. You don't have to be a card-carrying member of the NRA to do these terrible atrocities. Just espousing their rhetoric makes you a full-fledged member.
Assault weapons are immediate and right now is something we all know too well, but being the body count of little children isn't that high yet there's nothing to be alarmed about. I'm sure pressure from the NRA is one reason current gun laws are not enforced or new legislation hasn't been enacted or the assault weapons ban has not been renewed by Congress. So sad.
— Nora Virrey, Bakersfield