Why am I concerned? No letters to The Californian from readers regarding the raffling of an AR-15 to benefit a school in Oildale (Robert Price column on April 2 and follow-up article by Carol Hatcher, April 5). Or was the decision to not publish them? Does this mean approval by such action?

Another AR-15 rifle was auctioned off by Flood Ministries, whose executive director stated that a "discussion about the timing was bad," "we're in a red county. If it was a different part of the state, it might have been a different story." When a number of these rifles are used in mass murders, is there a difference in where one lives?

