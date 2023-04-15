Why am I concerned? No letters to The Californian from readers regarding the raffling of an AR-15 to benefit a school in Oildale (Robert Price column on April 2 and follow-up article by Carol Hatcher, April 5). Or was the decision to not publish them? Does this mean approval by such action?
Another AR-15 rifle was auctioned off by Flood Ministries, whose executive director stated that a "discussion about the timing was bad," "we're in a red county. If it was a different part of the state, it might have been a different story." When a number of these rifles are used in mass murders, is there a difference in where one lives?
To quote Abraham Joshua Herschel, a Jewish-American rabbi, scholar and philosopher who was very active in the U.S. Civil Rights Movement, "Indifference to evil is more insidious than evil itself. It is the silent justification affording evil acceptability in society."
The Second Amendment states the right to bear arms, but is an AR-15 rifle needed to protect us? Does one need to carry a rifle just in case? Some say the banning of such a rifle would not stop the killing, but a solution to the problem has to start somewhere. Another problem: How about the purchasing of bullets? Are there background checks provided? As I write this, there's another mass killing by someone who legally purchased an AR-15 rifle. When will it stop?
— Betty L. Kouklis, Bakersfield