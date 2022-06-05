Attention, gun owners: No one is talking about taking your guns away. No one advocates eliminating your constitutional right to legally own a firearm to defend yourself, or a rifle to hunt game.
No one. Of either party. Enough with the “Second Amendment Rights” rhetoric! As a law-abiding citizen defending your home and family, there’s no need to own semi-automatics or bigger, better, more guns or rounds of ammunition ad infinitum. The issue here is one of gun “safety,” which includes a meaningful discussion of limitations; i.e. when is enough, “enough”?
Stop the fear-mongering. Again, when is enough “enough?" Your legally owned weapon will not be taken away. Keep it close, and fear no more. Are you in? Are you willing to engage in a serious discussion of gun “safety” and the uniquely American “gGun culture?"
One caveat: tiresome, meaningless phrases like “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people” will be disallowed as a serious intent to address the issue.
— Mary Munis-Webb, Bakersfield