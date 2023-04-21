Can it be true that the governor of South Dakota claims her almost 2-year-old granddaughter already has a shotgun and a rifle? And she's proud of that? It's true. Saw it.

I guess speaking to the NRA will bring out the best in conservative leaders. NOT! Do they just get caught up in the moment of gun evangelism or are they just insane? Does Kristi Noem embody the leadership qualities you admire? If she does, you are in the extreme minority.

Tags

Recommended for you