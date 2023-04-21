Can it be true that the governor of South Dakota claims her almost 2-year-old granddaughter already has a shotgun and a rifle? And she's proud of that? It's true. Saw it.
I guess speaking to the NRA will bring out the best in conservative leaders. NOT! Do they just get caught up in the moment of gun evangelism or are they just insane? Does Kristi Noem embody the leadership qualities you admire? If she does, you are in the extreme minority.
Call me woke, whatever that is, and then wake up yourself. If an elected official espouses such nonsense and you agree, both of you should immediately be escorted to the closest mental facility and go through an exhaustive evaluation. About 10 years worth.
It's hard to fathom where we are with this gun cult stuff. Is the answer to dangerous drugs on the street to make more and make them easier to get when people are dying?
In the case of guns, schoolchildren are dying with great regularity, along with theater and concert-goers and on and on. A kid even brought a gun to school and shot his teacher.
But let's not try anything. Let just try the Kristi Noem method. Give toddlers guns. Or the Trump method. Everyone everywhere can conceal carry. More guns, more fun, more gun deaths.
— Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield