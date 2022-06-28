I applaud Valerie Schultz for her column regarding gun control and the hypocrisy of so many in the “pro-life” camp. I am a Roman Catholic who believes in the sanctity of life from conception until natural death, but I also see the need for the ownership of guns to be regulated and controlled by our government. I also believe the sanctity of all lives, not just those of the unborn. As Valerie put it “a child, a senior, a refugee, a convict, all of whom are among God’s children.”
If we are truly pro-life we must stand up for the sanctity of all life, not just for those of our group or class.
— Elden Miller, Bakersfield