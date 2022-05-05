About mid-January, I forgot to hang my disabled person placard while parked in a handicapped space. I returned to find a ticket for $285. I submitted an appeal the same day along with a photocopy of my valid placard. Over a month later, I received a reply that I had failed to send a copy of my placard registration card and therefore my appeal was denied.
Being old and dumb I spent some time searching for said "card." I finally went to the DMV with the denial and it took seeing three people at the DMV before finding someone who had the vaguest idea what a placard registration "CARD" was. Turns out it is not a "CARD" at all; just a regular sheet of paper that came with the placard. I submitted this along with copy of the placard and after two months received notification that unless I paid $285 within eight days, a lien would be placed on my car with the DMV.
Just a heads-up if you ever happen to forget to hang your placard and park in a handicapped space and receive a ticket to submit the registration "card" (sheet of paper that came with your placard) with your appeal, you will most likely wind up having to pay the $285 even though you have a valid placard.
Makes you feel you are being fined for being old and forgetful. Won't happen again to me (I hope) since I changed my license plates to permanent handicapped plates.
— Jerry Delaney, Bakersfield