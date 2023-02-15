I grew up in Taft and after 78 years have seen things change from clean, friendly neighborhoods to downright plight. Following World War II our family lived in Victory Square apartments as dad just came home from overseas. Kids had plenty to do with the trimmed lawns, playground, trees to climb, a small market and we felt safe. In 1959 we moved into our first home in South Taft. Three bedrooms, nice yard and a garage for the car and nice neighbors.
Later I worked for Kern County Animal Control for 32 years and watched progress come and go. I worked closely with code enforcement and environmental health and stayed on top of enforcement, keeping our neighborhoods livable. Neighborhoods changed and as the job market went down so did our clean, neat neighborhoods. Victory Square went from a fun place to downright plight. The apartment units in total disrepair, dumpsters overflowing, junk cars littering the yards. South Taft has fallen into disrepair as well. People living in travel trailers plugged into homes, junk cars in yards and on streets and trash piled in yards and dogs running the streets.