I live on a street of 29 houses. Of all the families living on my long street, only three celebrated with fireworks on Independence Day. The truth is, the people in those three houses dictated how the rest of us lived that night.
They kept 26 families imprisoned in their houses, trying to keep their animals calm, watch TV, read or sleep while a horrible racket went on around them.
But all that is acceptable collateral damage to what's really important to Americans. What's important to us is our individual freedom. Our freedom to act like fools, pollute the air, keep working men and women awake until midnight on a work night, to traumatize animals, and to create disharmony in an otherwise cohesive neighborhood.
Last night I tried to keep from making personal judgments of those people. I tried hard not to hate them while holding a large trembling dog on my lap for five hours.
I tried to understand how they could celebrate their freedom while taking mine away.
Happy Birthday, America. Maybe someday you'll grow up.
— Audrey Baker, Bakersfield