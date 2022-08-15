Many of our politicians, environmentalists, foundations and now "woke" corporations are beholden to the globalist goals of the UN and World Economic Forum. Do we have to add the nefarious activities of the teachers' unions to control our children? Too often the CEOs of hundreds of woke companies live in fear of retaliation and loss of job if they dare come against their atheist globalist one-world government schemes. Even our 4th Estate is reluctant to report facts or conduct an occasional investigation that would expose and document what we already suspect.
We used to sound like conspiracy theorists until this evil enterprise has now grown into arrogant reality. The loss of dams and irrigation water drained to the sea leads to dust bowl conditions and loss of many in the grand profession of farming is tearing us apart. Sadly, they have been successful at all levels, even brainwashing our children as they strive to break down the nuclear family by scaring them with global warming. That is a bald-faced lie! If anything, we are in a long-term cooling cycle as oft-repeated ice core samples from Antarctica prove. A million years worth of repeated heating and cooling cycles. The globalists' entire foundation is based on lies, lies and more lies.