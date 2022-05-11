OMG! Have you seen them? There are thousands of ground squirrels that are out of control at Beach Park, Yokuts Park and the east side of Truxtun lake. Ground squirrels are associated with the spread of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ratbite fever, tularemia, chagas disease, adiospiromycosis and encephalomyocarditis. And yes, bubonic plague!
This is ridiculous! Do like I did and demand that the city control these terrible pests or are we just going to wait until someone gets sick and infects the rest of us? Are we going to be the next Wuhan flu?
— Ed Davis, Bakersfield