Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.
Greene and other Republican members of Congress started to loudly boo after Biden accused them of planning to cut Medicare and Social Security.
"You lie, you lie!" Greene shouted toward the president.
Greene calls herself a Christian, actually a Dominionist Christian. Apparently she is unaware of Romans 13:1 "Everyone must submit themselves to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God."
So, her God put Biden in the presidency. By heckling the president, she showed no respect for the office of the president, and likewise showed no respect for the God she supposedly worships. Shame on her hypocrisy and shame on the other Republicans who did likewise.
— David Keranen, Bakersfield