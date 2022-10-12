Almost everyone should be aware that we are entering the fourth year of a historic drought. In Southern California, many homeowners depend on their share of a shrinking Colorado River, and are only permitted to water outdoors once or twice a week. Fresno has similar restrictions.
When I drove down Olive Drive the other day, the Riverlakes golf course was green and beautiful, a perfect setting for framing the lone golfer I saw on that part of the course.
Years ago I took the advice of local radio gardening experts, fertilizing and core aerating my yard. It paid off. Even though I have cut the water on my front lawn three times since 2014, the grass has set down roots over 5 feet down, and it has not died, yet.
Are there any plans our county is considering that would pay homeowners to remove their grass in favor of drought-resistant landscaping? Some Southern California cities have paid more than $1 a square foot to help homeowners redesign their yards. Sign me up.
I stopped watering my back yard five years ago, and parts of it are still laughing at me. Bermuda grass is tough.
— Matthew Clinton Jett, Oildale