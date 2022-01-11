I am 85 years of age, totally vaccinated and very sorry that so many are antivax. It seems the majority of COVID-related hospitalizations are not vaccinated. This past week I was admitted to the hospital, not COVID related.
Being admitted simply means you are allowed in the building. There are no rooms available, semi-private or otherwise. Beds line the walls in every room and hallway. Portable screens are used for some semblance of privacy if you are given a bed pan.
The doctors, nurses and aides do an incredible job of getting you diagnosed, treated and out of there. My hat is off to them. I am grateful to be home and on the mend.
— Doris Winham, Bakersfield