Regarding the airline reservation and baggage mess. I followed the development of Southwest Airlines from their startup years ago. Flew them many times out of Burbank, Phoenix, El Paso, Houston Hobby, Portland, Detroit, LAS, SLC, San Diego, Oakland and LAX. Once wrote them a letter, another time posted a compliment online recognizing founder Herb Kelleher's innovation and initiative.
I don't fly anymore, though not Southwest's fault. Haven't flown since the day United lost all record of my reservation out of here. They and their reservation system denied knowing me — despite my showing them my online paperwork confirmation. Missed my connection to a big family wedding event back East. Judging from the cascading woes and plight of Southwest's (and other airlines’) stranded holiday passengers, I'm grateful to be safe right here, content to live with the good people of Bakersfield.