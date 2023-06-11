Last week we had just parked to attend our grandson's graduation at Liberty High School. As I opened my door my purse fell out and my phone fell out of my purse. There were graduates walking to get in line and one saw what happened and he ran over and picked up my purse and phone.
I thanked him so much and asked him his name. He said Paul Johnson. He then asked me if he could help me get out of the car. I told him that I was in a wheelchair and my husband could do it. I thanked him and he ran back over with the other graduates. I think sometimes we lose faith in our youth of today, but Paul reinforced how great some of them really are. Thanks, Paul.