In a recent “Community Voices” article, the author states that the federal government has of late “… limited and challenged individual freedom and liberty.” I beg to differ. I suggest the federal government has of late greatly expanded individual freedom and liberty.
For example, the author mentions that the federal government unconstitutionally regulates smoking and tobacco because “smoking is not mentioned in the founding document.” However, Section 8 clearly states that the federal government has the power “to regulate commerce … among the several states ….”
Consequently, Congress may regulate tobacco products in interstate commerce. Elected representatives have acted reasonably to oversee products that profoundly impact the “general welfare” of American citizens. Do you recall the time when every mode of public transportation was choked with secondhand smoke? Today, I am quite delighted that my freedom to breathe smoke-free air is made possible by the Constitution.
The Constitution does not specifically mention “organized crime” either. However, a corrupt organization that participates in interstate commerce falls within the jurisdiction of federal law enforcement under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
The Constitution became effective in 1789 when America had a population of just under four million. In 2023, our population is about 332 million. It is remarkable that the Constitution works so well today, given the vast changes over time and the fact that some individuals, with huge egos and billions of dollars, are grasping for the power to circumvent this document’s intent to preserve our liberty and freedom.