In a recent “Community Voices” article, the author states that the federal government has of late “… limited and challenged individual freedom and liberty.” I beg to differ. I suggest the federal government has of late greatly expanded individual freedom and liberty.

For example, the author mentions that the federal government unconstitutionally regulates smoking and tobacco because “smoking is not mentioned in the founding document.” However, Section 8 clearly states that the federal government has the power “to regulate commerce … among the several states ….”

