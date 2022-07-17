A recent letter in these pages by Jay C. Smith ("Casting doubt on Confederate theory," July 12) that itself was a rebuttal to John Pryor’s column arguing for a reduction in the size and scope of the federal government was rich indeed. To wit from Smith: “When we rolled back some Depression era financial rules Wall Street ran with it, and we ended up bailing them out from the 2008 financial collapse.” As near as I can tell, the federal government enacted both programs.
Smith further cites a recovery from the Great Depression as evidence of success. I should like to point out that governments, generally speaking, have no capacity to create wealth, only to diminish it and direct it to favored groups. For crying out loud, any money they have was taken by force from the productive sector. This transpires in the modern American era through both direct tax and the despicable hidden tax of inflation, and it’s never enough. You may have heard of inflation lately.
A related sidebar, if the climate crowd is actually concerned about fossil fuel consumption, their first act would be to downsize the American military, reportedly the world’s largest consumer. They could call it the “America minds its own business” act. Witness a line from classic finance, all debts will be paid, either by the borrower or the lender. When the circle of the massive American public debt gets closed in that regard, tell us about the size and effectiveness of our federal government. Methinks Mr. Pryor may have been too easy on them.
— Andy Wahrenbrock, Bakersfield