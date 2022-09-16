About Roger Jones' piece ("No one hates Americans more than other Americans. Here's why," Sept. 12). The people of the USA are, by far, the most generous of any nation on planet Earth! (Fact.) On the other hand, the politicians, like Mr. Biden are extremely selfish, having taken tens of millions from foreigners, including Communist China and Ukraine.
It is not the government’s job to confiscate our tax payments and then give away “free” money to targeted groups in exchange for their votes. Americans today are under extreme financial duress caused majorly by the Democrat-run government. Most Americans are struggling to make a living under the dictates of Mr. Biden, Newsom and their cohort Democrats in government power.