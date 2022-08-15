Any Wahrenbrock's recent Community Voices ("Hits and misses on big government," Aug. 12) presents itself as a rebuttal to the critics who disagreed with his assertion that "government does not create wealth."
However, in the second paragraph he admits "granted, a government using tax monies, after much overhead, in building projects that increase private sector productivity is beneficial on an agency basis." I confess I don't know what "an agency basis" means there, but if instead of "government can create wealth" he wants to say that "government action can be beneficial in increasing private sector productivity."